Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $67,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 239,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 112,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 90,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.