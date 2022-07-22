Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

