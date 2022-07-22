Comerica Bank Sells 113 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $168.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

