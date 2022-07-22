Comerica Bank Sells 6,416 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Argo Group International worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 252.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $518.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.53 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

