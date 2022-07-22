Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.