Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 673.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

