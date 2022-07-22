Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $16,685,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 537,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

