Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.7 %

CBRL opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

