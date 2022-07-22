Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

