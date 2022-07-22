CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,810,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.44.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

