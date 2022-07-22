Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Shares of CYTK opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

