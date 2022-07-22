Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,758 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.56 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $31,426,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

