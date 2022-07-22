Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 428 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $162.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.99.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

