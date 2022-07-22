Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 736 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ES opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

