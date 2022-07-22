Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $316.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.40. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

