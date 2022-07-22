Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after buying an additional 318,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

EFX stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

