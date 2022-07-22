Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB opened at $207.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 182.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $135,894.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,062 shares of company stock worth $1,618,881 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

