Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.