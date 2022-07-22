Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,952 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after acquiring an additional 173,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.