Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 908 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $139.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.58.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.