Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after buying an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 78,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after buying an additional 137,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HWM opened at $34.75 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.