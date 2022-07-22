Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 114,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.52 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

