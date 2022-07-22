David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of YELP opened at $31.62 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yelp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,119 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,787,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,770,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

