DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 1,053 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 652,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $201,326,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 69,287 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 146,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,219,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

