DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,060 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

