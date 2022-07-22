DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,005 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1,001.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.20.

LAD opened at $271.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.56 and a twelve month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.12 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.71 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

