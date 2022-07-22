DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 196,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 121,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 478,473 shares of company stock worth $2,102,783 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

