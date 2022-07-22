DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 40,823 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in DraftKings by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $14.27 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Barclays began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.