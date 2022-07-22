DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 13,700 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley set a $114.00 price target on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

