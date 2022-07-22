DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in argenx by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,480,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $369.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.41. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $383.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.18.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.