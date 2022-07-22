DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

