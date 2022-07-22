DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.35 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $77.61 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $1,080,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,983 shares of company stock worth $12,664,622. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.24.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.