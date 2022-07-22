DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.15.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.42 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

