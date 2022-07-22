DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.23.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.