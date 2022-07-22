DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.