DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 11.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $304,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 22.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 77,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total transaction of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,152 shares of company stock worth $3,089,668. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

SITM stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $114.02 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.41.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

