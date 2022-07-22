DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Radian Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of RDN stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.
Radian Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
