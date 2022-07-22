DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

