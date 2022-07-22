DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,700 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 2,698 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $121,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,789 shares of company stock worth $4,577,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $52.60 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

