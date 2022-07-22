DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,500 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Farfetch by 67.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,614,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Farfetch by 42.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

