DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,600 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

