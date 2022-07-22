DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,780 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AECOM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AECOM by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,021,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.