DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.33 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CDK Global by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

