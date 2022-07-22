DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.67 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,621,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $83,387,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $709.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $665.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

