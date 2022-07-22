Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.