Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.