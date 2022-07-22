Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.55 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

