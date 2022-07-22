Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.87 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.71.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

