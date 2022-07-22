Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 50,297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

