Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 523 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK opened at $25.01 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

